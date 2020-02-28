Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Claire Williams says team's struggles are 'not because I am a mum'

Claire Williams says team's struggles are 'not because I am a mum'

BBC Sport Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Claire Williams says "I can be a mother and run a Formula 1 team" after criticism following their performance last season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Donlesh

Don While I don’t like Claire Williams this is terrible that she even had to state this. Claire Williams says team’s… https://t.co/SKw9TzLHud 8 minutes ago

sportingfeeder

Sporting Feeder https://t.co/TdAcx7eqcc Claire Williams says team's struggles are 'not because I am a mum' https://t.co/qRaiceY5Km https://t.co/cxo2Nl5z2t 26 minutes ago

jasonsender1

jasonsender RT @SweepFan: Claire Williams says "I can be a mother and run a Formula 1 team" after criticism following their performance last season. ht… 32 minutes ago

SweepFan

Steve Claire Williams says "I can be a mother and run a Formula 1 team" after criticism following their performance last… https://t.co/dvwEqjSVBS 33 minutes ago

WaveyDavey1602

17 Million Fug Offs RT @my_amigouk: Claire Williams says team's struggles are 'not because I am a mum' https://t.co/6o9cJVliaJ @BBCSport https://t.co/uGpzsrICPG 42 minutes ago

thelistlesslime

Archie Lime Fair play there are some right ignorant dinosaurs about BBC Sport - Claire Williams says team's struggles are 'not… https://t.co/HDhx77FU0d 45 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews Claire Williams says team’s struggles are ‘not because I am a mum’ https://t.co/zhY4GyeTzn https://t.co/HVPUdSNxpM 46 minutes ago

stevemcgrath72

Steve McGrath This makes me sad! Would they say this about a new father!!! BBC Sport - Claire Williams says team's struggles are… https://t.co/UBbkM4ySBE 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.