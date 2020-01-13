Global  

'The greatest combine performance ever:' How Mike Mamula changed the NFL combine

ESPN Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Twenty-five years ago, Mike Mamula dominated the NFL combine en route to being drafted by the Eagles. But his career didn't live up to the hype, and his legacy brings up the question of just how much you should buy into workout warriors.
