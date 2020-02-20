Global  

Fans rip Garth Brooks for Barry Sanders jersey, thinking it was for Bernie Sanders

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The country star's fashion choice irked fans because it says 'Sanders 20.' The problem: it was for Barry Sanders, not Bernie Sanders.
Bloomberg Releases Medical Records [Video]Bloomberg Releases Medical Records

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has released information about his heart health, and now he's calling on rival Bernie Sanders to do the same.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

Campaign 2020: Primary Poll Has Bernie Sanders Leading In Colorado [Video]Campaign 2020: Primary Poll Has Bernie Sanders Leading In Colorado

A new poll just released ahead of Super Tuesday has frontrunner Bernie Sanders leading in Colorado. Four others are competitive for second place. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:42Published


Garth Brooks wears 'Sanders' shirt at Michigan show, gets attacked online

Country music legend Garth Brooks posted a picture of himself in a Sanders jersey after his show Saturday night in Detroit, which created a bit of confusion...
FOXNews.com

Bernie Sanders fans have 'never' been 'unusually mean,' Dem says; Scalise, shot by Sanders supporter, responds

Attorney General of Minnesota Keith Ellison asked on Thursday whether anyone could send him an "example" of a Bernie Sanders supporter being bad," noting that...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

adamkshuck

adam shuck RT @DonteStallworth: Garth Brooks out here losing fans for wearing a Barry Sanders jersey 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ 7 seconds ago

TXFairTaxer

❌®️obert👌💯 Patriot ❌ RT @tonyposnanski: Garth Brooks wearing a Barry Sanders jersey In Detroit loses fans because his MAGA fans think it’s a Bernie Sanders Jers… 17 seconds ago

Jajineo22

Jackson RT @NCognitoPapito: Trump fans denouncing Garth Brooks cause they think a Barry Sanders Jersey is a Bernie jersey https://t.co/NRRmIKancD 20 seconds ago

sunraysunray

Bhaskar Sunkara RT @DonteStallworth: Garth Brooks out here losing fans for wearing a Barry Sanders jersey 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/c2nfade55O 42 seconds ago

Mrpaperchaser2

Mr.paperchaser RT @realTuckFrumper: Garth Brooks ripped online for wearing Barry Sanders jersey by confused fans https://t.co/v4elw5BwzQ 1 minute ago

lwb02

Rachel Ezzo RT @Local4News: 🤦🤦🤦 Barry, not Bernie: Garth Brooks fans mistake Lions ‘Sanders’ jersey for political statement https://t.co/R60TgxEuCv 2 minutes ago

