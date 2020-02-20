|
Fans rip Garth Brooks for Barry Sanders jersey, thinking it was for Bernie Sanders
Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The country star's fashion choice irked fans because it says 'Sanders 20.' The problem: it was for Barry Sanders, not Bernie Sanders.
