Reds' Trevor Bauer discusses free agency, desire to pitch every fourth day

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Trevor Bauer will become a free agent at the end of the 2020 season and he wants teams to consider his unique idea: letting him pitch every 4th day.
