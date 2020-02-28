Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Preview: Heat try to pull out of 2-game slide as Luka Doncic, Mavericks come to town

Preview: Heat try to pull out of 2-game slide as Luka Doncic, Mavericks come to town

FOX Sports Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The Miami Heat welcome Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and the Dallas Mavericks to AmericanAirlines Arena Friday evening.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Heat spoil Doncic’s 21st birthday, top Mavericks 126-118

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Miami Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to spark a 126-118 win...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

NBA News: Luka Doncic Makes Dallas’ Triple-Double History, as Mavericks Vanquish Pelicans in OT

NBA News: Luka Doncic Makes Dallas’ Triple-Double History, as Mavericks Vanquish Pelicans in OTAfter the retirement of Dirk Nowitzki, it seems that Dallas Mavericks is still in good hands as Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis lead the team to a W against...
HNGN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.