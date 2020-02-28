Carlo Ancelotti shuts down Mason Holgate transfer story
Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti also dismissed speculation defender Mason Holgate could be on his way to Manchester City.
The post Carlo Ancelotti shuts down Mason Holgate transfer story appeared first on teamtalk.com.
