'Asia Cup in Dubai, both India and Pak will play'

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said the next Asia Cup will be held in Dubai, paving the way for both India and Pakistan to participate in the continental tournament. Pak was the designated hosts for the tournament in Sept, but BCCI made it clear that the Indian team would not be able to travel to the neighbouring country owing to security concerns.
