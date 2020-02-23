Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Boxing news: Watch as Anthony Joshua trolls fans with Ant and Dec as part of Saturday Night Takeaway prank

Boxing news: Watch as Anthony Joshua trolls fans with Ant and Dec as part of Saturday Night Takeaway prank

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua has been put at the mercy of Ant and Dec and forced to prank his own fans. The ITV presenting duo have recruited Britain’s WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world champion for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Takeaway. View this post on Instagram 🗣👂🏾 @itvtakeaway A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News

Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News 04:14

 Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Pete Davidson Talks Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' and More | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in [Video]Real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in

A real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in struggles to fit in aeroplane seats - but drives around in a TINY smart car.Towering Lydon Sutcliffe, 32, makes his colleagues laugh each morning when..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

LA Opera: “Roberto Devereux” Opening [Video]LA Opera: “Roberto Devereux” Opening

From February 22 thru March 14, 2020It was a bit of an adjustment on opening night when the role of Elizabeth was being acted by someone other than the singer. If not for the exquisite voice of..

Credit: Great Healing GetawaysPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Ant and Dec's horror as Saturday Night Takeaway audience laugh over family's tragedy

Ant and Dec's horror as Saturday Night Takeaway audience laugh over family's tragedyThe Geordie duo were back on ITV1 as their popular Saturday night programme returned to our screens after a lengthy break
Tamworth Herald

Eddie Hearn reveals how Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury – and promises fans we will ‘100 per cent’ see the two finally meet

Eddie Hearn has warned Tyson Fury he cannot expect to walk through Anthony Joshua in the same manner he did to Deontay Wilder on Saturday night. The ‘Gypsy...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.