Get ‘George Weah’s cousin’ Ali Dia in the Premier League Hall of Fame, says Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier wants to get cult hero Ali Dia in the new Premier League Hall of Fame! Earlier this week, the English top flight revealed their plans to launch an official Hall of Fame, with the first two inductees being revealed on Thursday, March 19. Debate has been in full swing ever since […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? 01:03

 A look at the Premier League's players in the race for the Golden Boot.

