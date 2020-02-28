Global  

How UK's Coronavirus action plan could impact on Aston Villa's battle for Premier League safety

Sutton Coldfield Observer Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
How UK's Coronavirus action plan could impact on Aston Villa's battle for Premier League safetyGovernment plans to contain the deadly Coronavirus may see the current Premier League season cut short.
 Guardiola thinks they won't better last season without a Premier League title, while Smith says Villa will avoid relegation if they play like they did in the final.

