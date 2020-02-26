Global  

Laura Kenny injured and bleeding after nasty crash at UCI Track Cycling World Champs

Daily Star Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Laura Kenny injured and bleeding after nasty crash at UCI Track Cycling World ChampsBritish cycling star Laura Kenny needed stitches after she was involved in a crash at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin
Track Cycling World Championships: Laura Kenny crashes in women's omnium

Watch the dramatic moment Great Britain's Laura Kenny crashes in the women's omnium at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.
BBC Sport Also reported by •CBC.caBBC Local NewsBBC NewsReuters

GB's Kenny narrowly misses out on medal at Worlds

Great Britain's Laura Kenny finishes fourth in the scratch race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin - exactly a month after breaking her shoulder.
BBC News


