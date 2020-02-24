Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Teen girl beats boys to 'make history' as state champion

Teen girl beats boys to 'make history' as state champion

BBC Sport Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Heaven Fitch overcame male wrestlers to become North Carolina's first girl to win a secondary school title.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

With Sister Angel Rios Sidelined, Isaiah Rios Wins State Wrestling Title [Video]With Sister Angel Rios Sidelined, Isaiah Rios Wins State Wrestling Title

In 2019, Angel became the first girl in Colorado history to place at a boys state wrestling tournament.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:37Published


Tweets about this

g1girlondeck

Chris O'Brien RT @BBCWorld: Teen girl beats boys in wrestling match to "make history" as champion in US state of North Carolina https://t.co/G4NUfsul7p 40 seconds ago

bluemagnifier

Ahmed D. Omar BBC News - Teen girl beats boys to 'make history' as state champion https://t.co/rCtHTem1Nz 5 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Teen girl beats boys to 'make history' as state champion https://t.co/hBrMfWmNOC https://t.co/irFKfPNKVE 8 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Teen girl beats boys to 'make history' as state champion https://t.co/e2TJFzUiUR ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/oQC8rASLBu 9 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 Teen girl beats boys to 'make history' as state champion https://t.co/nQ57AjQj5K @BBCSport https://t.co/agZED6tOR7 9 minutes ago

Chiwizz1

Chiwizz BBC News - Teen girl beats boys to 'make history' as state champion https://t.co/0LQnMsyQOX 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.