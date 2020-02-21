Global  

David Ayres's famous Maple Leafs-beating stick now in Hockey Hall of Fame

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The 42-year-old’s hockey stick, which he used last Saturday night to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on 'Hockey Night in Canada,' now sits in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
