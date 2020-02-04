Djokovic saves 3 match points vs Monfils to make Dubai final

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic saved three consecutive match points to beat Gael Monfils on Friday and set up a Dubai Championships final showdown against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Monfils led 6-3 in the second-set tiebreaker but Djokovic saved all three match points as his forehand forced errors. Djokovic converted his eighth set point […]
