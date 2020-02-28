Global  

Djokovic saves 3 match points vs Monfils to make Dubai final

FOX Sports Friday, 28 February 2020
Djokovic saves 3 match points vs Monfils to make Dubai finalNovak Djokovic has saved three consecutive match points to beat Gael Monfils and set up a Dubai Championships final showdown against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic saved three match points before defeating Gael Monfils to reach the Dubai Championships final, describing it as "an amazing escape".
World number one Novak Djokovic saved three match points to beat France's Gael Monfils 2-6 7-6(8) 6-1 on Friday as he set up a final showdown at the Dubai Open...
