3 things you need to know before tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown: Feb. 28, 2020

Aura Aguiar RT @CBSNews: 7 things you need to know before you buy a coronavirus face mask https://t.co/4wkbzCjQvZ https://t.co/r8YWPc2lmJ 23 minutes ago Uni RT @FUNimation: 5 Things to Know Before You See My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Read on: https://t.co/Ttaq5BjvPE https://t.co/LHidF2RUEE 29 minutes ago Holly Evans @thewrite_things Lacey's mouth agrape as she looked at her little brother "I don't need to explain what I didn't kn… https://t.co/CTBx9QghEK 42 minutes ago Shane Worth Their mind game justification circles #fromEvernote https://t.co/rJcMVu3BN1 Double sided play. #fromEvernote… https://t.co/GBdK8DCzCK 52 minutes ago Nick Duran RT @LgndsATraining: @Da15future Facts nephew but it starts way before HS. If you are given the right mental foundation along with the skill… 57 minutes ago sara vaziri Check out my latest article: Essential Things You Need to Know Before Selling Your Business https://t.co/lypZFPHrYv via @LinkedIn 1 hour ago Cursed Villain RT @dallasmavs: 3TK 🧠: Catch up on 3 things you need to know before tonight’s matchup in Miami. Delivered by https://t.co/rjaS1m4ejk. https… 1 hour ago