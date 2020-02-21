Global  

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla slapped with eight-game ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Leko

Friday, 28 February 2020
Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been suspended for eight games and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Keko. Casilla, 33, has vehemently denied the charge throughout proceedings, but an independent regulatory commission found the breach proven. The Spaniard has also been ordered to attend face-to-face education. Casilla was alleged to […]
JakeIivermore

Liversauce 🦍 RT @BBCSport: Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially… 1 minute ago

Marky10010

Markylufc100 RT @LeedsNews: Kiko Casilla says he is 'devastated' to have been accused of racism https://t.co/ogBoyamyt7 7 minutes ago

Atey0

sam🇸🇪 RT @MailSport: Kiko Casilla banned for eight games after being found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko https://t.co/7Q9L99JrBF 9 minutes ago

scott34840766

scott ⁦@apopey⁩ ⁦@KikoCasilla13⁩ ⁦@LUFC⁩ Why don’t you tell us your version of events ? 🤷🏻‍♂️ 'Devastated' Leeds United… https://t.co/alsMLBeCH6 9 minutes ago

LeedsNews

YorkshireEveningPost Kiko Casilla says he is 'devastated' to have been accused of racism https://t.co/ogBoyamyt7 10 minutes ago

InstantFootieUK

Instant Football Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty o… https://t.co/0ZrJqY0bYa 12 minutes ago

millerman14

Eric The Red Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla banned for eight games over racist comment https://t.co/9UdVDskymT https://t.co/LmzAykm5UI 15 minutes ago

saul_united

saul RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been served an eight-match ban and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of… 16 minutes ago

