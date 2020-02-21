Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla slapped with eight-game ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Leko
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been suspended for eight games and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Keko. Casilla, 33, has vehemently denied the charge throughout proceedings, but an independent regulatory commission found the breach proven. The Spaniard has also been ordered to attend face-to-face education. Casilla was alleged to […]