Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla slapped with eight-game ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Leko

Liversauce 🦍 RT @BBCSport: Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially… 1 minute ago Markylufc100 RT @LeedsNews: Kiko Casilla says he is 'devastated' to have been accused of racism https://t.co/ogBoyamyt7 7 minutes ago sam🇸🇪 RT @MailSport: Kiko Casilla banned for eight games after being found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko https://t.co/7Q9L99JrBF 9 minutes ago scott ⁦@apopey⁩ ⁦@KikoCasilla13⁩ ⁦@LUFC⁩ Why don’t you tell us your version of events ? 🤷🏻‍♂️ 'Devastated' Leeds United… https://t.co/alsMLBeCH6 9 minutes ago YorkshireEveningPost Kiko Casilla says he is 'devastated' to have been accused of racism https://t.co/ogBoyamyt7 10 minutes ago Instant Football Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty o… https://t.co/0ZrJqY0bYa 12 minutes ago Eric The Red Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla banned for eight games over racist comment https://t.co/9UdVDskymT https://t.co/LmzAykm5UI 15 minutes ago saul RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been served an eight-match ban and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of… 16 minutes ago