Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jamal Lewis scores first Premier League goal as relegation-threatened Norwich secure priceless victory against Leicester

Jamal Lewis scores first Premier League goal as relegation-threatened Norwich secure priceless victory against Leicester

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Jamal Lewis scored his first Premier League goal to boost Norwich’s survival bid as they secured a morale-boosting 1-0 win over high-flying Leicester on Friday evening. Canaries teammate Max Aarons found Lewis on the left side of the penalty area, with the full-back sending a fizzing effort into the far corner of the net to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp saviours 'difficult' victory as Liverpool edge closer to 'special' title [Video]Klopp saviours "difficult" victory as Liverpool edge closer to "special" title

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp talks about his team's 18-match winning streak after beating West Ham United 3-2 in the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published

Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham [Video]Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his side lost patience in their hard fought home victory against West Ham. Klopp was thrilled that his side had equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Absolutely perfect' Leicester City midfielder considered for first Premier League game in two years

'Absolutely perfect' Leicester City midfielder considered for first Premier League game in two yearsLeicester City midfielder Matty James has not played a Premier League match for the club since March 2018, last featuring in any senior competition in January...
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Daily Star

Gary Neville: Forward using Liverpool FC as ‘stepping stone’ to Real Madrid

Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah is using Liverpool FC as a “stepping stone” to secure a move to Real Madrid in the future. The Egypt international scored his...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mugisha93586265

Mugisha Peter RT @FIFAcom: 0 goals in his first 81 league appearances for @NorwichCityFC Then Jamal Lewis scores a scorcher @Oficial_RC3 would be proud… 3 minutes ago

MUFC_Mark2k3

MUFC_Mark RT @SkySportsStatto: ⏰ Jamal Lewis scores his first career League goal - also @NorwichCityFC’s first @premierleague goal from open play in… 4 minutes ago

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @4PawShop: #Football #PremierLeague Jamal Lewis scores first Premier League goal as relegation-threatened Norwich secure priceless victo… 5 minutes ago

CanariesAddict

Canaries Addict Jamal Lewis scores first Premier League goal as relegation-threatened Norwich secure priceless victory against Leic… https://t.co/JYOVJvysQu 5 minutes ago

ciarano44

Ciaran O'Reilly RT @footballdaily: Jamal Lewis scores his first league goal and It's a win for Norwich! 🔥 https://t.co/ic1dkwS9mx 9 minutes ago

guyevan29068996

guy evans RT @SportingLifeFC: 🚀 Jamal Lewis scores his first career league goal - and what a way to do it! 👏🔥 #NCFC #NorLei https://t.co/GNegXTpImt 13 minutes ago

AlshumraniSaad

سعد | #الاستثنائي🏆 @LCFC @premierleague @eToro Jamal Lewis scores his first league goal 😅😭 15 minutes ago

FIFAcom

FIFA.com 0 goals in his first 81 league appearances for @NorwichCityFC Then Jamal Lewis scores a scorcher @Oficial_RC3 woul… https://t.co/G23vQEMdIQ 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.