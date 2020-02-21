Global  

Live Blog: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of 2nd Test between India and New Zealand
News video: Ind vs NZ | 'India will look to bounce back': Tom Latham ahead of 2nd Test

Ind vs NZ | 'India will look to bounce back': Tom Latham ahead of 2nd Test 02:29

 New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from Feb 29. Kiwis were seen sweating it out at Hagley Oval stadium. New Zealand won the 1st Test in Wellington by 10 wickets. India, New Zealand will meet for the final Test match at Christchurch.

India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch [Video]India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent. A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has..

India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri [Video]India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri

New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29. New Zealand won the 1st Test in Wellington by 10 wickets. India, New Zealand will..

1st Test Live: India 122/5 at tea on Day 1 vs NZ

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 1st Test match between India and New Zealand on Times of India.
IndiaTimes

1st Test Live: India resume first innings on Day 2

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball by ball commentary of 1st Test match between India and New Zealand on Times of India
IndiaTimes

