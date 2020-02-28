Global  

Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton

SBS Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.
'It was always about clean sport': Horton weighs in on Sun doping ban

Mack Horton says his stance was never about individuals but the sport as a whole after being vindicated by Sun Yang's eight-year ban.
Sydney Morning Herald

