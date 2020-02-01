Global  

Norwich 1-0 Leicester - Brendan Rodgers says VAR decision on Kelechi Iheanacho goal harsh

BBC Sport Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says the VAR decision to disallow a Kelechi Iheanacho goal was harsh on his side as they slipped to defeat at Carrow Road.
