364-pound Mekhi Becton turns heads with 5.10-second 40-yard dash at NFL combine

USATODAY.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
At 364 pounds, Mekhi Becton is the biggest man at the NFL scouting combine. But he created a buzz with a surprisingly fast 40.
'I feel like I'm the most dominant tackle in this draft': 364-pound Mekhi Becton looks to make massive splash in NFL

Mekhi Becton, who would be the second-heaviest player in the NFL at his listed 364 pounds, is poised to be an early first-round NFL draft pick.
