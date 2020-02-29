Raptors struggle to overcome shooting woes in narrow loss to Hornets Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Terry Rozier scored 18 points and the game-clinching free throw with two seconds remaining to lift the Charlotte Hornets to a 99-96 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, spoiling a solid return by Norm Powell. 👓 View full article

