Ingram, Williamson lead Pelicans past Cavaliers 116-104

FOX Sports Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Ingram, Williamson lead Pelicans past Cavaliers 116-104Brandon Ingram scored 29 points, Zion Williamson added 24, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-104
Ingram, Williamson lead Pelicans past Cavaliers 116-104

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 29 points, Zion Williamson added 24, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-104 on Friday...
Seattle Times

