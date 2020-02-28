Live: US postpones Asean meet due to coronavirus

Saturday, 29 February 2020 () The list of countries touched by Coronavirus climbed to nearly 60 as Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland and the Netherlands reported their first cases. More than 83,000 people worldwide have contracted the illness, with deaths topping 2,800. Stay here for all live updates
On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is all over the headlines, shutting down the Geneva Motor Show, Facebook's F8, Microsoft's Game Developer Conference...more to come; Walmart to debut a new..