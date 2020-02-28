Live: US postpones Asean meet due to coronavirus

Global  

IndiaTimes Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The list of countries touched by Coronavirus climbed to nearly 60 as Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland and the Netherlands reported their first cases. More than 83,000 people worldwide have contracted the illness, with deaths topping 2,800. Stay here for all live updates
U.S. postpones summit with ASEAN leaders amid coronavirus fears: sources

“As the international community works together to defeat the novel coronavirus, the United States, in consultation with ASEAN partners, has made the difficult...
Hindu

U.S. postpones summit with ASEAN leaders amid coronavirus fears - sources

The United States has decided to postpone a meeting with leaders of Southeast Asian countries it had planned to host on March 14 due to worries about the...
Reuters India

