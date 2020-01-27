Global  

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns, John Cena vs. The Fiend set for WrestleMania

CBS Sports Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
A star-studded edition of SmackDown featured Goldberg and John Cena in big moments as the WrestleMania build continues
News video: WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal Championship

WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal Championship 04:07

 With WrestleMania now just weeks away, WWE delivered two big surprises at Super Showdown to set the stage for their biggest event of the year. Katie Johnston reports.

Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena [Video]Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena

Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals:..

John Cena: My acting career mirrors my time in the WWE [Video]John Cena: My acting career mirrors my time in the WWE

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena thinks his acting career "mirrors" his time in the WWE.

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Goldberg spears The Fiend, Bella Twins announced for Hall of Fame class

The legend put a crack in the near-invincible aura of the WWE universal champion
CBS Sports

WrestleMania 36 rumours: Big update on WWE’s plans for Triple H, Ronda Rousey, Goldberg and John Cena

WrestleMania 36 is just seven weeks or so away and the card is finally beginning to take shape. We already know that 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre will...
talkSPORT

