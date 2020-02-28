Sport24.co.za | Lewis sinks Leicester to boost Norwich survival bid

Brendan Rodgers admitted he was "bitterly disappointed" to see Kelechi Iheanacho's goal disallowed before Jamal Lewis fired bottom club Norwich to a win over Leicester.

