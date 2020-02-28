'Forensic' movie review: The film lacks subtlety and finesse
|
|
Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The only thing that keeps our interest even mildly alive till is the way the forensic expert works out some of the clues leading to the killer.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Movie Review: Forensic - 3/5Forensic calls for a bit of a strength of the imagination, but if you get a kick out of putting on an investigator's hat to play a guessing game, this could be...
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Tweets about this