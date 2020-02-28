Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Global  

FOX Sports Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman ReignsAt WrestleMania, it will be the ultimate battle of Spears as the two-time Universal Champion Goldberg will go head-to-head with Roman Reigns.
New Universal Champion Goldberg will be LIVE on SmackDown

Goldberg enters his second reign as Universal Champion after defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown.
FOX Sports

WWE Universal champion Goldberg got in a Twitter feud with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin over his title win

It’s fair to say that not many people were happy with Goldberg defeating Bray Wyatt for the Universal title. While WWE supposedly have their reasons for making...
talkSPORT


