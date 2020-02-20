Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot

Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot

BBC Sport Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
India secure top spot in Group A of the Women's T20 World Cup with a dominant seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Melbourne.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand 00:59

 Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

Recent related videos from verified sources

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Police make bizarre discovery of two ATMs thrown down well in northern India [Video]Police make bizarre discovery of two ATMs thrown down well in northern India

In an unusual incident, two ATM-machines were found thrown down a well in central India. The incident occurred at Nuh in Haryana state on February 19. According to Ramzan the owner of the well, a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka after scare

Australia survive a scare to beat Sri Lanka by five wickets and claim their first win of the Women's T20 World Cup in Perth.
BBC Sport

T20 Women’s World Cup: It could be Australia vs India at MCG on Women’s Day


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne. #T20WorldCup #INDvSL https://t.co/c4fkEgUNVD 55 seconds ago

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot https://t.co/Ff8VAHauwD 5 minutes ago

ujjwalc2

Ujjwal Singh PTI_News: India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup 6 minutes ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot https://t.co/7fH2xodrPQ https://t.co/FuTB5PlpoR 9 minutes ago

NarayananKtoi

Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India t… 10 minutes ago

bowledim99

Bowled 'im RT @CricCrazyJohns: India Women make 4 out of 4 in the group stage, it was termed as group of death before the World Cup but bowlers and Sh… 11 minutes ago

theabsports

AB Sports Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot https://t.co/mjdOv3LJl7 https://t.co/CjP1NXdJvc 12 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power In… https://t.co/4K9zz3dpFG 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.