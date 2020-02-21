Global  

Kiko Casilla: Leeds goalkeeper gets eight-match ban for racism

BBC Sport Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Leeds United keeper Kiko Casilla is banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racial abuse.
Recent related news from verified sources

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla slapped with eight-game ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Leko

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been suspended for eight games and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Keko....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Team TalkReutersBelfast TelegraphFootball.londonDaily Star

Leeds must act differently to the FA when it comes to dealing with Kiko Casilla - opinion

Kiko Casilla’s racism case has been an ongoing issue for months at this point, but it seems as though we’re going to have a final update very soon.
Football FanCast Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTeam Talk

DawoudSwaray

Dawoud Swaray RT @PurelyFootball: Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been banned for 8 matches after being found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko.… 2 seconds ago

joejosephs12

SGK RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been served an eight-match ban and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of… 19 seconds ago

isportbroadcast

isportnews Kiko Casilla: Leeds goalkeeper gets eight-match ban for racism https://t.co/yMVr9K3Okd 5 minutes ago

