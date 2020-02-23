Women's T20 WC: India beat SL, top Group A

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India to a 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup. India completed the chase of 114 with 32 balls to spare and entered the semis with an all-win record. Earlier, Radha tore apart the rival batting line up with career-best figures, restricting Sri Lanka to a modest 113/9


