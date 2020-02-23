Women's T20 WC: India beat SL, top Group A

Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India to a 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup. India completed the chase of 114 with 32 balls to spare and entered the semis with an all-win record. Earlier, Radha tore apart the rival batting line up with career-best figures, restricting Sri Lanka to a modest 113/9
India plans to send its envoy to the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on 29th February. The pact will pave the way for US to withdraw its troops from war-torn Afghanistan and end the 18-year long..
Radha Yadav and Shafali Verma were the star performers for India, who finished the group stage at the top of the table with eight points from four games. Zee News Also reported by •BBC Sport •DNA •Mid-Day •IndiaTimes
India take on New Zealand in their third Group A match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Junction Oval in Australia's Melbourne on Thursday (February 27, 2020).... Zee News Also reported by •BBC Sport •BBC News •DNA
You Might Like
Tweets about this
AB Sports Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot https://t.co/mjdOv3LJl7 https://t.co/CjP1NXdJvc 48 seconds ago
SOURAV KUMAR RT @EconomicTimes: Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India t… 3 minutes ago
Economic Times Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power In… https://t.co/4K9zz3dpFG 3 minutes ago
RealReport Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot https://t.co/vH7yoqWDX1 https://t.co/1MmzSYQAxy 4 minutes ago