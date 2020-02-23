Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's T20 WC: India beat SL, top Group A

Women's T20 WC: India beat SL, top Group A

IndiaTimes Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India to a 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup. India completed the chase of 114 with 32 balls to spare and entered the semis with an all-win record. Earlier, Radha tore apart the rival batting line up with career-best figures, restricting Sri Lanka to a modest 113/9
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News [Video]After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News

India plans to send its envoy to the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on 29th February. The pact will pave the way for US to withdraw its troops from war-torn Afghanistan and end the 18-year long..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 10:57Published

Why Livguard Ceo Is 'Confident' That $5 Trillion Economy Goal Is Achievable [Video]Why Livguard Ceo Is 'Confident' That $5 Trillion Economy Goal Is Achievable

Get ready to immerse yourself in inspiring conversations with some of the most powerful people in the world at the HT Leadership Studio. In Episode 8 of the groundbreaking series, Chief Executive..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 World Cup: Unbeaten India end group stage with win over Sri Lanka

Radha Yadav and Shafali Verma were the star performers for India, who finished the group stage at the top of the table with eight points from four games.  
Zee News Also reported by •BBC SportDNAMid-DayIndiaTimes

India vs New Zealand ICC Women's T20 World Cup Dream 11, Junction Oval pitch, Melbourne weather report

India take on New Zealand in their third Group A match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Junction Oval in Australia's Melbourne on Thursday (February 27, 2020)....
Zee News Also reported by •BBC SportBBC NewsDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theabsports

AB Sports Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot https://t.co/mjdOv3LJl7 https://t.co/CjP1NXdJvc 48 seconds ago

SUV621

SOURAV KUMAR RT @EconomicTimes: Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India t… 3 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power In… https://t.co/4K9zz3dpFG 3 minutes ago

RealReport3

RealReport Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot https://t.co/vH7yoqWDX1 https://t.co/1MmzSYQAxy 4 minutes ago

thandoratimes

Thand🌏ra Times #T20 WC: #Indianwomen beat #SriLanka by seven wickets #India #Srilanka #Radhayadav #T20worldcup #Chamariatapattu… https://t.co/1OVJw3WgJu 12 minutes ago

DDC_009

Deb Choudhury I দেব চৌধুরী I देव चौधरी 🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup 15 minutes ago

1967Anil

anil goel RT @republic: #INDvSL India beat Sri Lanka comprehensively to continue their splendid run in Women's T20 WC https://t.co/MoaNPImkzP 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.