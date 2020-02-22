Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Bournemouth will complete the league double over unpredictable Chelsea FC for the first time in their history, according to Dimitar Berbatov. Eddie Howe’s men are looking to secure a little slice of history despite their relegation struggles in the Premier League this season. Bournemouth were 2-0 winners against the west London side at Stamford Bridge […]

The post Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The Blues will be eager to make a swift return to...
The Sport Review

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v West Ham

Liverpool FC will be too strong for West Ham in their Anfield clash on Monday night, according to Dimitar Berbatov. The Reds will welcome former Everton boss...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.