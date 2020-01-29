Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Brighton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and stream for M23 derby as both sides look to avoid relegation battle

Brighton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and stream for M23 derby as both sides look to avoid relegation battle

talkSPORT Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The Premier League returns to the Amex this weekend with two sides in poor form look to avoid a relegation battle as Brighton host Crystal Palace. The Eagles picked up three points on their last outing when they hosted Newcastle in a 1-0 win. Meanwhile, Brighton haven’t tasted victory so far in 2020, last picking […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Hodgson enjoys Palace v Brighton rivalry

Hodgson enjoys Palace v Brighton rivalry 01:25

 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he enjoys the rivalry between the club and Brighton and looks forward to the two teams meeting on Saturday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'No surprise over Brighton-Palace derby' [Video]'No surprise over Brighton-Palace derby'

Graham Potter is asked if he felt surprised by how intense his first A23 derby was when Brighton and Crystal Palace drew at Selhurst Park in December.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published

Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite [Video]Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite

A teenager is making over £150K ($200,000 USD) a year by playing the video game Fortnite - but he's saving nearly all the money he makes. Alex Benabe, 19, regularly plays for 12 to 24 hours..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream: Team news, prediction and odds on Premier League match

Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream: Team news, prediction and odds on Premier League matchCrystal Palace sit five points above their rivals who are fancy a relegation battle
Football.london

Crystal Palace confirmed team vs Brighton as Roy Hodgson names unchanged side

Crystal Palace confirmed team vs Brighton as Roy Hodgson names unchanged sideThe lunchtime kick-off on Saturday takes place on the south coast at the American Express Community Stadium where Brighton take on their big rivals Crystal...
Football.london Also reported by •Team TalkBBC Sport

Tweets about this

AslamBakar3

AslamBakar RT @standardsport: @JackRosser_ FT: Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace Ayew seals a narrow derby win for the Eagles! #BHACRY 👉 https://t.co/hzzJ… 6 minutes ago

americanbygirls

Asia A. Ayala RT @usaworldpush: ▶️EPL-Live▶️ Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Newcastle United vs Burnley West Ham… 8 minutes ago

usaworldpush

Monica W. Mullan ▶️EPL-Live▶️ Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Newcastle United vs Burnley We… https://t.co/LNPpPZQA9F 9 minutes ago

AdvertiserCPFC

Crystal Palace FC News Hear what Roy Hodgson has to say after that Brighton win. https://t.co/7m92g6nx0l 10 minutes ago

Brooklyn14St

SCRAP CITTY® #Ether RT @BBCSport: HT: Brighton 0-0 Crystal Palace Sleet is falling at the Amex as the teams go in level at the break, despite chances for both… 13 minutes ago

TomPrentki

Tom Prentki RT @TeleFootball: Palace smash and grab raid leaves Brighton in deep trouble | @TomPrentki reports from the Amex https://t.co/qO9hW6oXHa 15 minutes ago

amiprettygirls

Jean J. Campbell RT @HaddenMisti: ▶️EPL-Live▶️ Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Newcastle United vs Burnley West Ham Un… 16 minutes ago

TeleFootball

Telegraph Football Palace smash and grab raid leaves Brighton in deep trouble | @TomPrentki reports from the Amex https://t.co/qO9hW6oXHa 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.