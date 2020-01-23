Global  

Seth Curry hits 8 of 9 three-pointers, Mavs fall 126-118 to Heat

FOX Sports Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Seth Curry hits 8 of 9 three-pointers, Mavs fall 126-118 to HeatSeth Curry had a career-high 37 points for Dallas, shooting 13 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 from 3-point range.
