Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Qatar Open: Barty sets up Qatar semi-final clash with Kvitova

Qatar Open: Barty sets up Qatar semi-final clash with Kvitova

Mid-Day Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
World number one and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty set up a ninth career meeting with two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova at the Qatar Open on Thursday. Barty saw off Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 in her quarter-final in windy and chilly conditions in Doha.

"I felt like I started exceptionally well...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kvitova overcomes tenacious Barty to set up Sabalenka final in Doha

Kvitova overcomes tenacious Barty to set up Sabalenka final in DohaCzech Petra Kvitova edged a seesaw battle with Australian world number one Ash Barty 6-4 2-6 6-4 at the Qatar Open on Friday to set up a title clash against...
WorldNews

Sport24.co.za | Barty sets up Qatar semi-final clash with Kvitova

World number one and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty set up a ninth career meeting with two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova at the Qatar Open on...
News24


Tweets about this

BhuyuChhyan

Bhuyu Chhyan Qatar Open: Petra Kvitova Beats Ash Barty in Straight Sets to Set up Final With Aryna Sabalenka #Sports, Top Sports… https://t.co/1NB1vsv7GV 2 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Qatar Open: Petra Kvitova Beats Ash Barty in Straight Sets to Set up Final With Aryna Sabalenka… https://t.co/p1NgBJSaiN 5 hours ago

brendanarrow

Brendan Arrow RT @ABC_NewsRadio: In tennis news, Ash Barty has lost her semi-final at the Qatar Open, going down in 3 sets to Petra Kvitova. The Czech wi… 10 hours ago

ABC_NewsRadio

ABC NewsRadio In tennis news, Ash Barty has lost her semi-final at the Qatar Open, going down in 3 sets to Petra Kvitova. The Cze… https://t.co/I1VHtvS3UO 11 hours ago

footbal42267855

Sports news 247 Qatar Open: Ashleigh Barty sets semi-final appointment with Petra Kvitova https://t.co/F0tSel5nY3 https://t.co/y0JTLkVFmP 22 hours ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Ashleigh Barty Sets Up Qatar Open Semi-Final Clash With Petra Kvitova https://t.co/f3tipCZyTw https://t.co/9drEOJHD8E 22 hours ago

sports_news71

SportsNews71.com Ashleigh Barty Sets Up Qatar Open Semi-Final Clash With Petra Kvitova https://t.co/ZrPyfFn3VP 1 day ago

newschainuk

NewsChain Barty sets up Kvitova semi-final clash after battling past Muguruza at Qatar Open Full story 👉… https://t.co/bpwqrPYnNk 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.