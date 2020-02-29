Liverpool eye record-breaking win against struggling Watford

Liverpool can make Premier League history at Watford on Saturday as the runaway leaders aim to move within three wins of clinching the title. While Jurgen Klopp's side are racing towards the title, the battle to qualify for the Champions League and the struggle to avoid relegation look set to go down to the wire Chelsea, ...

