Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool eye record-breaking win against struggling Watford

Liverpool eye record-breaking win against struggling Watford

Mid-Day Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Liverpool can make Premier League history at Watford on Saturday as the runaway leaders aim to move within three wins of clinching the title. While Jurgen Klopp's side are racing towards the title, the battle to qualify for the Champions League and the struggle to avoid relegation look set to go down to the wire Chelsea,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool Loses Undefeated Streak With Watford

Liverpool Loses Undefeated Streak With Watford 00:32

 Watford beat Liverpool 3-0, who were undefeated in their first 27 league games. According to CNN, the reigning European Champions won 26 games and drew just one game. Ismaila Sarr scored the first two goals for Watford and then Troy Denney finished the game with one more. Liverpool defender Virgil...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool's unbeaten run ended with stunning 3-0 loss at Watford [Video]Liverpool's unbeaten run ended with stunning 3-0 loss at Watford

Klopp remains upbeat after Liverpool's unbeaten streak ends with stunning 3-0 loss to Watford

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season [Video]Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated Watford after they became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road. A second-half brace from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Watford v Liverpool FC

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening. The Reds were 3-2 winners against West Ham...
The Sport Review

Liverpool tipped to overcome ‘awkward’ Watford visit and extend Premier League lead

Liverpool tipped to overcome ‘awkward’ Watford visit and extend Premier League leadLiverpool can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 25 points with a win at Watford on Saturday as Man City are in Carabao Cup action and do not...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.