Deontay Wilder finally breaks silence to tell Tyson Fury ‘it’s war’

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Deontay Wilder finally breaks silence to tell Tyson Fury ‘it’s war’Deontay Wilder suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career after Tyson Fury dominated him in Las Vegas last weekend, but the American says he isn’t done yet
News video: 50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury

50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury 01:57

 Deontay Wilder’s TKO loss to Tyson Fury inspired a flurry of memes following their heavyweight boxing match on Saturday (February 22). Although 50 Cent typically revels in such online jokes, the G-Unit boss seemed to have a more somber reaction to Wilder becoming meme fodder after being defeated by...

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out [Video]Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume [Video]Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both..

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II: No face-off at weigh-in

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will not face off at Friday's weigh-in as organisers of their rematch move to prevent any possible on-stage clash.
BBC Sport

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II: Fight preview and all you need to know

As Tyson Fury prepares for his rematch with Deontay Wilder, BBC Sport takes you through all you need to know.
BBC News


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport "I’ll see you in a few months" Deontay Wilder finally breaks silence to tell Tyson Fury ‘it’s war’… https://t.co/H61kemU2rU 24 minutes ago

UK_ISN

ISN DEONTAY WILDER FINALLY BREAKS SILENCE WITH PASSIONATE REMATCH STATEMENT:... https://t.co/NDyXV32jJT via @YouTube 26 minutes ago

TyroneC86663403

Tyrone Chambers DEONTAY WILDER FINALLY BREAKS SILENCE WITH PASSIONATE REMATCH STATEMENT:... https://t.co/XL2cf4iOUE via @YouTube 1 hour ago

lazylefty

The war has just begun RT @nobodyhere23: DEONTAY WILDER FINALLY BREAKS SILENCE WITH PASSIONATE REMATCH STATEMENT:... https://t.co/af3qG8fiYP via @YouTube I don… 6 hours ago

nobodyhere23

nobodyhere DEONTAY WILDER FINALLY BREAKS SILENCE WITH PASSIONATE REMATCH STATEMENT:... https://t.co/af3qG8fiYP via @YouTube… https://t.co/nsuNDKZ9T2 6 hours ago

Trendingblizz

Trendingblizz Boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jnr, has broken his silence on American boxer, Deontay Wilder’s defeat to British f… https://t.co/OtNPiAJDD9 2 days ago

decoolestng

#savage THIS IS TRENDING!!! Boxing Legend Mayweather Finally Breaks Silence On Deontay Wilder’s Defeat To Tyson Fury… https://t.co/0GJmcykNyk 4 days ago

idecoolest

Samuel S E Y I THIS IS TRENDING!!! Boxing Legend Mayweather Finally Breaks Silence On Deontay Wilder’s Defeat To Tyson Fury… https://t.co/TTze6BdU3n 4 days ago

