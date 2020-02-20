Deontay Wilder finally breaks silence to tell Tyson Fury ‘it’s war’

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Deontay Wilder suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career after Tyson Fury dominated him in Las Vegas last weekend, but the American says he isn’t done yet Deontay Wilder suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career after Tyson Fury dominated him in Las Vegas last weekend, but the American says he isn’t done yet 👓 View full article

