Rishabh Pant brutally trolled for yet another poor show against New Zealand

Zee News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant once again found himself at the receiving end of the trolls on social media after he displayed yet another poor performance with the bat on the opening day of the second and final Test against at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. 
Ian Smith gives Rishabh Pant's future a big tick

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Ian Smith is highly impressed with Rishabh Pant. "We are going to see a lot of Pant. It's not about just playing the game...
Mid-Day

WATCH: Rishabh Pant left fuming after terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane leads to run out

WATCH: Rishabh Pant left fuming after terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane leads to run outRishabh Pant was trying to survive the first session of Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand but was undone by a terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane on...
WorldNews

