Malaysia's king appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as PM

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Muhyiddin Yassin will become Malaysia's next Prime Minister, the country's king announced on Saturday, saying he may have the majority support among lawmakers in parliament. The appointment follows this week's shock resignation of Mahathir Mohamad, 94, as premier in a move that plunged the country into crisis.
News video: Malaysia's king appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister

Malaysia's king appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister 02:25

 Palace announcement trumps Mahathir Mohamad's bid to return to power after his resignation amid political crisis.

Malaysia's 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad lost out in the battle to become prime minister on Saturday as the king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin after a week of political turmoil sparked..

72-year-old Muhyiddin Yassin is the former interior minister
Muhyiddin Yassin will become Malaysia's next prime minister, the country's king said on Saturday, saying he may have the majority support among lawmakers in...
