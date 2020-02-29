Malaysia's king appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as PM

Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Muhyiddin Yassin will become Malaysia's next Prime Minister, the country's king announced on Saturday, saying he may have the majority support among lawmakers in parliament. The appointment follows this week's shock resignation of Mahathir Mohamad, 94, as premier in a move that plunged the country into crisis.
