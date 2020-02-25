Global  

Deontay Wilder vows to rise again and regain title from Tyson Fury in passionate 90-second video: ‘I am a KING that will fight to the DEATH’

talkSPORT Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Deontay Wilder insists the war with Tyson Fury has only just begun and vows to regain his WBC heavyweight title from the ‘Gyspy King’. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ was battered by Fury in a seven-round onslaught before his trainer threw in the towel, confirming the first defeat of his 44-fight career. Wilder has since blamed the […]
 Deontay Wilder’s TKO loss to Tyson Fury inspired a flurry of memes following their heavyweight boxing match on Saturday (February 22). Although 50 Cent typically revels in such online jokes, the G-Unit boss seemed to have a more somber reaction to Wilder becoming meme fodder after being defeated by...

