Deontay Wilder vows to rise again and regain title from Tyson Fury in passionate 90-second video: ‘I am a KING that will fight to the DEATH’

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Deontay Wilder insists the war with Tyson Fury has only just begun and vows to regain his WBC heavyweight title from the ‘Gyspy King’. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ was battered by Fury in a seven-round onslaught before his trainer threw in the towel, confirming the first defeat of his 44-fight career. Wilder has since blamed the […] 👓 View full article

