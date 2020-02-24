Watford vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, stream and kick-off time as Reds look to surpass Man City record of Premier League wins
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Liverpool’s inevitable maiden Premier League title is just four victories away as the Reds travel to relegation-threatened Watford. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on course to beat a number of records on their way to a first league triumph in 30 years, including the most consecutive Premier League wins if they pick up three points at […]
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Live updates of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and West Ham as both sides meet at Anfield, with full build-up, confirmed team news, stream details,... Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT