'Goli maro' slogan raised at Delhi metro station

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Pro-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) sloganeering and incendiary chants of "shoot the traitors" were made inside a train on Delhi Metro's Blue Line and also at the Rajiv Chowk metro station here on Saturday by a group of young men.
Delhi: Six detained for raising 'Goli maaro sa*** ko' slogan at Rajiv Chowk metro station

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
