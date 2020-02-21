Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Sri Lanka: Match-winner Radha Yadav lauds bowling coach Narendra Hirwani

ChaudharyHaryana🇮🇳 RT @Daniel86criket: Congratulations India on beating Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World cup and knocking them out. 👏👏👏👏 India now have won… 1 minute ago VR Punjab Hold our flag in one hand and a snack in the other. Cheer team India on at the #She20Fiesta. Join us for LIVE scree… https://t.co/PKakL3fU6X 2 minutes ago ria goyal RT @ANI: Women's T20 World Cup: India win by 3 runs against New Zealand in Melbourne. https://t.co/C8iJex82gN 7 minutes ago Naveenrajamani #Feeling very happy India's women's cricket team is on FIRE 4 win in 4 match I am very sure India's women's team wi… https://t.co/oIuvgtQkE4 10 minutes ago akhunzada asad jamal RT @ShadBegum: The increasing violence and barbarism in India is extremely upsetting. The world leaders should not ignore and keep quiet, h… 10 minutes ago Hiren Parekh RT @CricketNDTV: India (116/3 in 14.4 overs) beat Sri Lanka (113/9) by 7 wickets to register 4th consecutive win #T20WorldCup2020 #WomensT… 12 minutes ago भारतवर्ष 🇮🇳 RT @YeshwantPurani3: Proud moment for us that India Women beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets : Four wins in four matches for India! Unbeaten in g… 13 minutes ago ALL SPORTS Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma scores 47 in India's win over Sri Lanka https://t.co/kfO6SpMz4J 14 minutes ago