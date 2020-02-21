Global  

Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Sri Lanka: Match-winner Radha Yadav lauds bowling coach Narendra Hirwani

Zee News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Radha Yadav took career-best figures of four for 23 as India cruised to victory over Sri Lanka
Indian women's cricket team started its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World cup on a winning note as they defeated favourites Australia by 17 runs in a low-scoring game in Sydney.

Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot

India secure top spot in Group A of the Women's T20 World Cup with a dominant seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Melbourne.
BBC News

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia v Sri Lanka - Fan takes a diving catch off Chamari Atapattu

A spectator takes a brilliant catch off a huge Chamari Atapattu six during the Women's T20 World Cup game between Australia and Sri Lanka.
BBC Sport


Ror_Bajinder

ChaudharyHaryana🇮🇳 RT @Daniel86criket: Congratulations India on beating Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World cup and knocking them out. 👏👏👏👏 India now have won… 1 minute ago

vr_punjab

VR Punjab Hold our flag in one hand and a snack in the other. Cheer team India on at the #She20Fiesta. Join us for LIVE scree… https://t.co/PKakL3fU6X 2 minutes ago

riagoyal6

ria goyal RT @ANI: Women's T20 World Cup: India win by 3 runs against New Zealand in Melbourne. https://t.co/C8iJex82gN 7 minutes ago

Naveenrajamani8

Naveenrajamani #Feeling very happy India's women's cricket team is on FIRE 4 win in 4 match I am very sure India's women's team wi… https://t.co/oIuvgtQkE4 10 minutes ago

asadjam66391282

akhunzada asad jamal RT @ShadBegum: The increasing violence and barbarism in India is extremely upsetting. The world leaders should not ignore and keep quiet, h… 10 minutes ago

HirenMParekh

Hiren Parekh RT @CricketNDTV: India (116/3 in 14.4 overs) beat Sri Lanka (113/9) by 7 wickets to register 4th consecutive win #T20WorldCup2020 #WomensT… 12 minutes ago

ArishthNemi

भारतवर्ष 🇮🇳 RT @YeshwantPurani3: Proud moment for us that India Women beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets : Four wins in four matches for India! Unbeaten in g… 13 minutes ago

allsportsfbb

ALL SPORTS Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma scores 47 in India's win over Sri Lanka https://t.co/kfO6SpMz4J 14 minutes ago

