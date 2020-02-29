Global  

Brighton substitute Ezequiel Schelotto gets booked without coming on before doing ‘cry baby’ gesture at Wilfried Zaha in hilarious altercation

talkSPORT Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Brighton substitute Ezequiel Schelotto managed to get himself booked without even coming on after an amusing altercation with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The right-back kicked the ball at the Crystal Palace talisman, who was cupping his ears to the Seagulls faithful in response to the hostile reception he was receiving. Zaha confronted Schelotto and […]
Half time with Hodges- Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0

The teams are level at the break but it was Albion who have had the best chance so far as Leandro Trossard broke and crossed for Solly March who fired into the...
Brighton and Hove News

