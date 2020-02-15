Newcastle vs Burnley LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on his side's 3-0 win over Watford. He felt they started poorly, but once the team settled his players really grew into the game.

Major League Rugby on Feb. 15 This is week two of Major League Rugby here in Las Vegas. MLR started with an exciting game las week. But there's more for fans happening today and tomorrow. Joining me now are players with the Toronto.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:55Published 2 weeks ago