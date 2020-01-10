Global  

Jordan Ayew snatches all three points and bragging rights for Crystal Palace against Brighton in the ‘M23 Derby’

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Jordan Ayew secured all three points and all off the bragging rights as his goal secured a 1-0 win for Crystal Palace against Brighton on Saturday. Although the origins of the rivalry might be somewhat ambiguous, the joy etched on the faces of the travelling Eagles supporters when Ayew stroked the ball past Mat Ryan […]
 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he enjoys the rivalry between the club and Brighton and looks forward to the two teams meeting on Saturday.

