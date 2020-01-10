Jordan Ayew snatches all three points and bragging rights for Crystal Palace against Brighton in the ‘M23 Derby’
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Jordan Ayew secured all three points and all off the bragging rights as his goal secured a 1-0 win for Crystal Palace against Brighton on Saturday. Although the origins of the rivalry might be somewhat ambiguous, the joy etched on the faces of the travelling Eagles supporters when Ayew stroked the ball past Mat Ryan […]
