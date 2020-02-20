Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tony Bellew believes ‘technically and fundamentally good’ Anthony Joshua will prove too strong for Tyson Fury

Tony Bellew believes ‘technically and fundamentally good’ Anthony Joshua will prove too strong for Tyson Fury

talkSPORT Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Tony Bellew believes Anthony Joshua would defeat Tyson Fury if the pair had a heavyweight unification bout. The Gypsy King emphatically defeated Deontay Wilder last weekend in a seventh-round stoppage and boxing fans are now eagerly hoping for an all-British affair. And former heavyweight bruiser Bellew believes Fury be defeated as he would struggle to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury [Video]50 Cent In Disbelief Following Deontay Wilder's Loss To Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s TKO loss to Tyson Fury inspired a flurry of memes following their heavyweight boxing match on Saturday (February 22). Although 50 Cent typically revels in such online jokes, the..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:57Published

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume [Video]Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Frank Warren claims Anthony Joshua ‘needs’ Tyson Fury and sends a warning to Eddie Hearn about Kubrat Pulev fight after Deontay Wilder demolition

Frank Warren has confirmed he WILL pit Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. However, the legendary...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Local NewsDaily StarBBC Sport

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Video emerges of Fury’s hilarious FaceTime chat with Anthony Joshua

Video footage of Tyson Fury’s famous FaceTime call with Anthony Joshua has now come to light. Late last year, the British heavyweight rivals publicly confirmed...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.