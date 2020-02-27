Global  

India reacts cautiously to US-Taliban peace deal

IndiaTimes Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India on Saturday said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terrorism.
