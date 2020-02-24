Global  

One News Page > Sports News > Bayern Munich players and manager SCOLD their own fans as Bundesliga match gets SUSPENDED due to banner calling Hoffenheim owner ‘son of a b****’

talkSPORT Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The Bayern Munich players and manager were furious with their own fans after they unveiled a banner directing abuse at the Hoffenheim owner. The Bundesliga giants were thrashing Hoffenheim 6-0 away from home and were heading towards a comfortable victory. A banner unveiled by the visiting supporters then led to the game being stopped and […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard press conference

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard press conference 00:35

 Press conference with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after his side's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16. He says the German side's levels were "fantastic" as they destroyed the hosts with three second-half goals.

Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages [Video]Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages

Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are seen as underdogs against Bayern Munich [Video]Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are seen as underdogs against Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea to turn the current European order on its head against Bayern Munich. Lampard has accepted many will brand Chelsea underdogs when hosting the buoyant Bundesliga leaders..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim finish match passing to each other in protest over offensive banner

The referee ordered the teams into the tunnel and some Bayern players as well as the club leadership urged fans to take down the message against Hoffenheim...
Independent Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC News

BREAKING Stamford Bridge crowd trouble as video shows Bayern fans storm barrier at Chelsea

BREAKING Stamford Bridge crowd trouble as video shows Bayern fans storm barrier at ChelseaThere are plenty of Bayern Munich fans at Stamford Bridge tonight as the Bundesliga giants face Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League clash
Daily Star

